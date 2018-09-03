हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
stree

Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's horror comedy Stree wreaks havoc at Box Office — Check film's latest collection

Horror-comedy 'Stree' has managed to cement its place at the ticket counter despite facing a clash with Deol's 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se'. 

Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Stree' has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience and the number are proof. The film has gone past everyone's imagination and has turned out to be a profitable venture for its makers. 

After collecting a whopping Rs 13.57 crore on Sunday, the film's opening weekend stands at Rs 31.26 crore. Going by the Box Office collection, 'Stree', which has been made at a budget of approximately Rs 20-25 cr, is already marching on its victory path. 

Sharing the latest collection of the film, noted trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, "All estimations and calculations go for a toss... #Stree wreaks havoc at ticket counters... Multiplexes, single screens, metros, mass circuits - this one has worked across the board... Fri 6.82 cr, Sat 10.87 cr, Sun 13.57 cr. Total: ₹ 31.26 cr. India biz." 

Meanwhile, the film is expected to perform well on Monday as well as most of the offices and educational institutes being closed on account of Krishna Janmashtami.

'Stree' was expected to run in the shadow of Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se'. But the film subverted the expectations and absolutely demolished the competition. In comparison, 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se' is having a dismal run and earned only Rs 3.62 crore in first two days. The Deol's film 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se' was touted as a big release of this week followed by 'Stree'. However, the horror-comedy left behind 'YPD: Phir Se' by miles. 

Produced under the banner of Maddock Films in association with D2RFilms, 'Stree' is based on the Indian urban legend, Nale Ba. The film story revolves around a witch who knocks on people's doors at night. 

