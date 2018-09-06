हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Sree stays super strong at Box Office

With a total collection of Rs 54.89 crore within just six days, debutant director Amar Kaushik's horror comedy 'Stree' is faring well at the box office.

Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao&#039;s Sree stays super strong at Box Office
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Stree' is high on the buzzword. The film released on August 30 and has created quite an impression. The horror-comedy has received a thumbs up from the audience as well as critics. People are urging each other to watch the film as it is high on the entertainment quotient.  On its opening day, the film had performed better than it was expected by minting over Rs 6.82 Cr.

The latest collections of the film are now out and the Amar Kaushik directorial is winning hearts at the box office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "#Stree is SUPER-STRONG on Day 6... Wed biz is HIGHER than Tue and almost at par with Fri... Truly UNSTOPPABLE... Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.87 cr, Sun 14.57 cr, Mon 9.70 cr, Tue 6.37 cr, Wed 6.55 cr. Total: ₹ 54.89 cr. India biz."

'Stree' has been directed by debutant director Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK under the banner of Maddock Films in association with D2RFilms. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee appear in supporting roles. 

'Stree' was expected to run in the shadow of Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se'. But the film subverted the expectations and absolutely demolished the competition. In comparison, 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se' is having a dismal run and earned only Rs 3.62 crore in first two days. The Deol's film 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se' was touted as a big release of this week followed by 'Stree'. However, the horror-comedy left behind 'YPD: Phir Se' by miles. 

Tags:
Shraddha KapoorstreeRajkummar RaoStree collectionStree Box Office

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close