हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Stree Box Office

Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Stree continues glorious march, eyes Rs 125cr lifetime business

On its opening day, 'Stree' had performed better than it was expected by minting over Rs 6.82 Cr. 

Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao&#039;s Stree continues glorious march, eyes Rs 125cr lifetime business
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's generation next stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's recent outing 'Stree' has clicked with the audiences and received a warm response from one and sundry. 'Stree' has emerged as a sure shot winner at the ticket counters and continues to trend at the Box Office during weekends.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote: "#Stree continues its GLORIOUS MARCH... [Week 4] Fri 1.51 cr, Sat 2.05 cr, Sun 2.86 cr, Mon 97 lakhs, Tue 87 lakhs, Wed 87 lakhs, Thu 86 lakhs. Total: ₹ 122.66 cr. India biz." 

In another tweet, he shared the business collection of the film in the last four weeks: 

On its opening day, 'Stree' had performed better than it was expected by minting over Rs 6.82 Cr. 

So will the hit-film have a sequel? Well, looks like it will as Rao was earlier quoted by PTI as saying,"We are putting serious thought behind the sequel. There is definitely a thought. There are a couple of ideas that Raj and DK were thinking about but we wanted to know how people will respond to the film. The response has been overwhelming. So, we are keeping our fingers crossed."

The film has received mostly positive reviews from critics, with praise directed to the film's ingenuity, but received some criticism for its runtime. With gross earnings of more than Rs 163 crore against a budget of Rs 23–24 crore, the film has emerged as a commercial success.

The horror-comedy has been directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK under the banner of Maddock Films in association with D2RFilms.

'Stree' features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles while Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee play pivotal parts in the film. The film also features Moroccan-Canadian dancer-actress Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon in separate dance numbers 'Kamariya' and 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'. 

'Stree' is apparently based on the urban Indian legend of Nale Ba which is about a witch who knocks on people's doors at night. Rajkummar plays the role of a tailor in the film while Shraddha Kapoor's role is that of a mysterious woman. As part of the preparation for the role, Rajkummar was provided with a sewing machine and a tailor would visit him every day for a period of 20 days so as to teach him the process of sewing clothes.

Tags:
Stree Box OfficeStree photosstree reviewShraddha KapoorRajkummar RaoStree collection

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close