stree

Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's 'Stree' crosses lifetime business of 'Ek Villain' and 'ABCD 2'—Check out collections

On its opening day, 'Stree' had performed better than it was expected by minting over Rs 6.82 Cr.

New Delhi: Content is king in Bollywood and the same has been proven time and again with success of films like 102 Not Out, Hindi Medium and Tumhari Sulu. Yet another film to join the 'Content is King' bandwagon is Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Stree'. The horror-comedy has by now collected as high as 112 Crore and has therefore surpassed lifetime business of 'Ek Villain' and 'ABCD 2'.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter.

He wrote, “#Stree ends Week 3 on a SUPER-STRONG note... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #EkVillain [2014] and #ABCD2 [2015], both starring Shraddha... [Week 3] Fri 2.14 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 4.75 cr, Mon 1.87 cr, Tue 1.60 cr, Wed 1.42 cr, Thu 1.60 cr. Total: ₹ 112.67 cr. India biz.”

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles and has been helmed by Amar Kaushik.

So will the hit-film have a sequel? Well, looks like it will as Rao was earlier quoted by PTI as saying,"We are putting serious thought behind the sequel. There is definitely a thought. There are a couple of ideas that Raj and DK were thinking about but we wanted to know how people will respond to the film. The response has been overwhelming. So, we are keeping our fingers crossed,"

