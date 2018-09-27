हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahid Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Stree stuns everyone with incredible business — Check out film's latest collections

The horror-comedy is eyeing Rs 125 crore of lifetime business collection.

Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao&#039;s Stree stuns everyone with incredible business — Check out film&#039;s latest collections
Image Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: Bollywood's generation next stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's recent outing 'Stree' has clicked with the audiences and received a warm response from one and sundry. 'Stree' has emerged as a sure shot winner at the ticket counters and continues to trend at the Box Office during weekends.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote: "#Stree shows SOLID TRENDING on weekdays... Eyeing 125 cr+ lifetime biz, depending on how new releases affect its prospects tomorrow... [Week 4] Fri 1.51 cr, Sat 2.05 cr, Sun 2.86 cr, Mon 97 lakhs, Tue 87 lakhs, Wed 87 lakhs. Total: ₹ 121.80 cr. India biz." 

The horror-comedy has been directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK under the banner of Maddock Films in association with D2RFilms.

'Stree' features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles while Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee play pivotal parts in the film. The film also features Moroccan-Canadian dancer-actress Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon in separate dance numbers 'Kamariya' and 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'. 

'Stree' is apparently based on the urban Indian legend of Nale Ba which is about a witch who knocks on people's doors at night. Rajkummar plays the role of a tailor in the film while Shraddha Kapoor's role is that of a mysterious woman. As part of the preparation for the role, Rajkummar was provided with a sewing machine and a tailor would visit him every day for a period of 20 days so as to teach him the process of sewing clothes.

Have you watched the film in your nearest theatre yet? If not, do not miss this one! 

