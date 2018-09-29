हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor says she can relate to Saina Nehwal's journey

The biopic will be directed by Amol Gupte, who has helmed movies such as 'Stanley Ka Dabba' and 'Hawa Hawaai'. 

Pic courtesy: Film poster

New Delhi: Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is essaying the role of Saina Nehwal inher next project titled 'Saina', says the ace badminton player's journey mirrors her own.

The biopic will be directed by Amol Gupte, who has helmed movies such as 'Stanley Ka Dabba' and 'Hawa Hawaai'. The film went on floors last week.  

The 31-year-old actor says she has been practicing for the role for many months now and during the process she came to realise how hard it was for Saina to achieve her success. "I have already clocked 40 classes of badminton in preparation for this biopic. It's a really tough sport, but I am enjoying myself. To get an insight into the life of a sportsperson is fascinating. Saina's journey itself is so interesting, right from her misses to her injuries and victories," Shraddha was quoted by PTI.

"I can relate to her journey in a big way, because I have gone through similar experiences in a different field. Despite everything, she has not let her focus shift and that's what's truly inspiring," the 'Haseena Parkar' actress added. 

The makers of 'Saina' recently shared the first look of the film that shows Shraddha as the spitting image of Saina.

For the uninitiated, Saina Nehwal is a prominent name in badminton and the player has brought laurels for the country by winning over 23 international titles. She is all set to marry Parupalli Kashyap in a private ceremony on December 16.
 

Shraddha KapoorSaina NehwalAmol GupteSainaBollywoodSaina Nehwal film

