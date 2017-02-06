Shraddha Kapoor unveils ‘Haseena’ poster and it’s intriguing

Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor unveiled the poster of her upcoming film ‘Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai’ Monday morning. The pretty girl essays the role of Haseena Parkar, one of the sisters of Dawood Ibrahim, in the Apoorva Lakhia directorial.

Check out Shraddha’s intense look as Haseena:

‘Haseena’ also stars Shraddha’s real-life brother Siddhanth Kapoor (who plays Dawood) besides Sharman Joshi and Ankur Bhatia.

Slated to release on July 14, 2017, ‘Haseena’ will be Shraddha’s first biopic venture.