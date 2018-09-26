Shraddha Kapoor's first look from Saina Nehwal biopic is out! See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's quintessential girl-next-door Shraddha Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her latest release 'Stree' which has hit the right chord amongst the viewers. The actress is now gearing up for filming her next which is a biopic based on the ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal.

A few days back, the Saina Nehwal biopic was officially announced by the makers. The venture will be helmed by Amul Gupte and is backed by Bhushan Kumar. Noted film analyst from South, Ramesh Bala recently took to Twitter and shared the first look Shraddha from the movie.

Check it out:

The film went on floors on September 22, 2018, and is produced by T-Series.

Besides Saina Nehwal biopic for which Shraddha is undergoing rigorous training, the actress has another big budget venture 'Saaho' starring Baahubali Prabhas in the lead role.

Are you excited to see Shraddha in the badminton champ's biopic?