Shreyas Talpade

Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani's Setters first look out — Pic inside

The film will be directed by Ashwini Chaudhary, best known for 'Dhoop' and 'Laado'.

Pic courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The makers of Shreyas Talpade and Aftab Shivdasani's upcoming project 'Setters' on Saturday released the first official look of the film. The film also features Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita Dutta in pivotal roles. 

Shreyas shared the first look of the film on Twitter writing, "Time to start a new journey with 'Setters', with the first look out, we will hit the shooting floors on October 10."

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh too shared the first look writing , "Aftab Shivdasani, Shreyas Talpade, Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Dutta, Pavan Malhotra, Vijay Raaz, Jameel Khan and Manu Rishi... First look poster of #Setters... Directed by Ashwini Chaudhary... Starts 10 Oct 2018... Will be filmed in Banaras, New Delhi, Jaipur and Mumbai." 

The film will be directed by Ashwini Chaudhary, best known for 'Dhoop' and 'Laado'.

