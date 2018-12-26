हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Siddharth wants to remake 'Andhadhun', Ayushmann says 'go for it'

South actor Siddharth on Wednesday said he is keen for a remake of "Andhadhun", which has been dubbed as 2018's best Hindi film by critics, and the original film's star Ayushmann Khurrana is up for the idea.

Siddharth wants to remake &#039;Andhadhun&#039;, Ayushmann says &#039;go for it&#039;

Chennai: South actor Siddharth on Wednesday said he is keen for a remake of "Andhadhun", which has been dubbed as 2018's best Hindi film by critics, and the original film's star Ayushmann Khurrana is up for the idea.

The 39-year-old actor, best known in Bollywood for his stint in "Rang De Basanti" and "Chashme Baddoor", asked his fans if they would like a reimagining of the Sriram Raghavan-directed thriller.

"Quick vote - since it's on the table already, how many of you want to see me remake this lovely film? I'm very serious #Andhadhun @ayushmannk #sriramraghavan #Classic," Siddharth tweeted.

To which Ayushmann gave a nod, replying, "Go for it machaan (friend)!"

"Andhadhun", an edge-of-the-seat thriller about a blind pianist, has also topped IMDb charts as the best Indian movie of this year. 

Also starring Tabu and Radhika Apte, the film released on October 5.

