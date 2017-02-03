Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer 'Reload' shoot wrapped!

New Delhi: The handsome hunk of B-Town Sidharth Malhotra and the dazzling diva Jacqueline Fernandez set the couch on fire when they appeared together on Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan' season 5.

Well, the two good looking people have teamed up for a film, and that we all know. The movie titled 'Reload' will see Sid and Jackky baby doing some awesome action scenes at the backdrop of a romance filled storyline as well.

The lead actors took to their social media handles to announce that the 'Reload' shoot has been wrapped. They expressed their happiness with a groupie on Twitter/Instagram for fans. The film has been helmed by Raj & DK, with Sita Menon written the script.

It's a wrap ! Thank you #RELOAD team for making this experience fun n positive, big love… https://t.co/64wjYFCa3B — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) February 2, 2017

Earlier, it was reported that 'Reload' is a sequel to Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bang Bang' but the makers have made it clear that all such talk is nothing more than a rumour. The film is expected to release on August 25, 2017.