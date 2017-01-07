Sidharth Malhotra gets into action mode for 'Reload'!

New Delhi: Bollywood young gun Sidharth Malhotra is all geared up for his next film titled 'Reload'. The stud of an actor will be seen romancing Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez for the first time ever on-screen.

'Reload' happens to be the prequel of 2014 hit flick 'Bang Bang' starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. It is being helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The action drama is expected to hit the screens on August 25, 2017.

Sid shared a picture of himself doing some cool stunt on the rope for 'Reload'. Earlier, it was reported that he suffered an ankle injury while shooting the film.

Check out the photo here: