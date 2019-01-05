Simmba Box Office collections: Ranveer Singh starrer continues its magic spell

New Delhi: Bollywood bundle of energy actor Ranveer Singh is enjoying a great run at the Box Office as his latest release 'Simmba' has turned out to be a money spinner at the ticket counters. The audience has showered its love on the venture and is continuing its magic spell.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections. He wrote: “#Simmba starts Week 2 with a bang... Will cross ₹ 175 cr in Weekend 2 itself... Will make an entry into ₹ 200 cr Club before Week 2 concludes... [Week 2] Fri 9.02 cr. Total: ₹ 159.83 cr. India biz.”

'Simmba' has been directed by Rohit Shetty and stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role opposite Ranveer. The movie also stars Sonu Sood in a villainous role. It has been written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid-Farhad.

The venture is produced by Rohit Shetty under his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez and Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions.

It happens to be a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' which released in 2015.