Simmba

Simmba Box Office collections: Ranveer Singh starrer continues winning streak

It happens to be a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' which released in 2015.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh's latest release 'Simmba' is enjoying a magnificent run at the Box Office and fans just can't get enough of the man. The bundle of energy actor is surely on cloud nine these days and he has all the legit reasons to feel so. After all, he has given the two biggest hits of 2018—Padmaavat and Simmba respectively.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections. He wrote: “#Simmba crosses *lifetime biz* of #GolmaalAgain on Day 13... Will cross ₹ 60 cr in Week 2, taking the 2-week total to ₹ 212 cr+... [Week 2] Fri 9.02 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 17.49 cr, Mon 6.16 cr, Tue 6.03 cr, Wed 5.31 cr. Total: ₹ 208.14 cr. India biz.”

'Simmba' has been directed by Rohit Shetty and stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role opposite Ranveer. The movie also stars Sonu Sood in a villainous role. It has been written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid-Farhad.

The venture is produced by Rohit Shetty under his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez and Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions.

It happens to be a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' which released in 2015.

Next, he will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' starring Alia Bhatt in the lead opposite him. The film is hitting the screens on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019.

Simmbasimmba box office collectionssimmba collectionsSara Ali KhanGully BoyAlia Bhatt

