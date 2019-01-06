Simmba Box Office collections: Ranveer Singh starrer packs a punch

New Delhi: The quirky, bundle of talent Ranveer Singh must be on cloud nine at present. His latest release 'Simmba' has ticked the right boxes and is going strong at the Box Office. The film by Rohit Shetty is a masala potboiler and is loved by the audiences.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections. He wrote: #Simmba is ruling the BO... Witnesses superb growth on second Sat... Expected to collect bigger numbers today... Will emerge Ranveer’s second highest grosser today, surpassing #BajiraoMastani... [Week 2] Fri 9.02 cr, Sat 13.32 cr. Total: ₹ 173.15 cr. India biz.

'Simmba' has been directed by Rohit Shetty and stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role opposite Ranveer. The movie also stars Sonu Sood in a villainous role. It has been written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid-Farhad.

The venture is produced by Rohit Shetty under his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez and Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions.

It happens to be a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' which released in 2015.

Have you seen 'Simmba' yet?