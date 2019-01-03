Simmba Box Office collections: Ranveer Singh starrer refuses to slow down

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's latest outing is unstoppable at the Box Office. The film had crossed the 100 crore mark within a few days of its release and refuses to slow down.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest collections. He wrote, "#Simmba is a SMASH HIT... Continues to collect in double digits, even after New Year celebrations have ended... This one is not slowing down soon... Fri 20.72 cr, Sat 23.33 cr, Sun 31.06 cr, Mon 21.24 cr, Tue 28.19 cr, Wed 14.49 cr. Total: ₹ 139.03 cr. India biz."

The film witnessed a bumper opening and has dethroned Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Zero'. This Rohit Shetty helmer was like a breath of fresh air after a series of flops that hugely disappointed the cine-goers.

The film released on December 28, 2019. The film is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster film Temper. It is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty and Dharma Productions.

Also, Ranveer and Anil Kapoor will share the screen space together in Karan Johar's ambitious period drama 'Takht'. The film has an ensemble star cast with Ranveer, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor forming an incredible list of line-up.

The film will hit the screens in 2020.