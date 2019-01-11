Simmba Box Office report: Ranveer Singh starrer is unstoppable

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Ranveer Singh's latest release 'Simmba' has proved to be a huge hit at the Box Office. He has once again shown how versatile he is as an actor. The fans love him and so do the critics. This Rohit Shetty directorial is unstoppable at the ticket counters.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections. He wrote: “#Simmba now eyes ₹ 225 cr in Weekend 3, which should be an easy target to achieve... Much depends on the BO response to the new films [#UriTheSurgicalStrike #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister] and to what extent they affect #Simmba, especially at multiplexes.”

#Simmba biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 150.81 cr

Week 2: ₹ 61.62 cr

Total: ₹ 212.43 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2019

'Simmba' has been directed by Rohit Shetty and stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role opposite Ranveer. The movie also stars Sonu Sood in a villainous role. It has been written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid-Farhad.

The venture is produced by Rohit Shetty under his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez and Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions.

It happens to be a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' which released in 2015.

Next, he will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' starring Alia Bhatt in the lead opposite him. The film is hitting the screens on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019.