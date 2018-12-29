Simmba Day 1 Box Office collections: Ranveer Singh starrer opens on a great note

New Delhi: After a humungous response from the audience, Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba has packed a punch at the Box Office too. The film witnessed a bumper opening and has dethroned Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Zero'. This Rohit Shetty helmer was like a breath of fresh air after a series of flops that hugely disappointed the cine-goers.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the first day collections of the film.

He wrote, "#Simmba gathered momentum during the course of the day, with evening/night shows supporting the film... Mumbai circuit is rocking... Emerges Ranveer Singh’s biggest opening day... Day 2 performing better than Day 1... Fri ₹ 20.72 cr. India biz."

Simmba is also Ranveer's highest openers. Sharing the list of his films along with the collections, Taran wrote, "Ranveer Singh - Opening Day biz...

1. #Simmba ₹ 20.72 cr

2. #Padmaavat ₹ 19 cr [Thu]

3. #Gunday ₹ 16.12 cr

4. #GoliyonKiRaasleelaRamLeela ₹ 16 cr

5. #BajiraoMastani ₹ 12.80 cr

India biz."

The film released on December 28, 2019. The film is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster film Temper. It is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty and Dharma Productions.

Also, Ranveer and Anil Kapoor will share the screen space together in Karan Johar's ambitious period drama 'Takht'. The film has an ensemble star cast with Ranveer, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor forming an incredible list of line-up.

The film will hit the screens only in 2020.