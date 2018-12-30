Simmba Day 2 Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer witnesses massive growth

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's Simmba took the box office by storm. The film has performed fabulously at the international as well as the domestic box office. While it earned Rs 20.72 crores on the first day, the numbers have doubled on its second day of release.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the overseas collections. He wrote, "#Simmba roars on Day 2... While Mumbai circuit is exceptional, the other circuits that were slightly low on Day 1 have also picked up... Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 12.60%... Expected to score big numbers today... Fri 20.72 cr, Sat 23.33 cr. Total: ₹ 44.05 cr. India biz."

The film witnessed a bumper opening and has dethroned Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Zero'. This Rohit Shetty helmer was like a breath of fresh air after a series of flops that hugely disappointed the cine-goers.

The film released on December 28, 2019. The film is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster film Temper. It is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty and Dharma Productions.

Also, Ranveer and Anil Kapoor will share the screen space together in Karan Johar's ambitious period drama 'Takht'. The film has an ensemble star cast with Ranveer, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor forming an incredible list of line-up.

The film will hit the screens in 2020.