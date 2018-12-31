Simmba day 3 collections: Ranveer Singh- Sara Ali Khan starrer sets box office ablaze

New Delhi: Bollywood's powerhouse of talent Ranveer Singh and the gorgeous Sara Ali Khan's latest outing 'Simmba' has proved to be a rage at box office. The film hit the screens on December 28 and received thumbs up from the audience as well as the critics. 'Simmba' is a full on masala entertainer film which has Ranveer playing the role of a cop and Sara playing his love interest.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter.

He wrote, “#Simmba sets the BO on (Fire) on Day 3... Has a fantastic weekend... Growth on Day 3 [vis-à-vis Day 2]: 33.13%... Should record solid numbers today [31 Dec] and tomorrow [1 Jan]… Fri 20.72 cr, Sat 23.33 cr, Sun 31.06 cr. Total: ₹ 75.11 cr. India biz.”

#Simmba sets the BO on on Day 3... Has a fantastic weekend... Growth on Day 3 [vis-à-vis Day 2]: 33.13%... Should record solid numbers today [31 Dec] and tomorrow [1 Jan]… Fri 20.72 cr, Sat 23.33 cr, Sun 31.06 cr. Total: ₹ 75.11 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 31, 2018

The film is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster film Temper. It is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty and Dharma Productions.

The film was one of the most-awaited releases of the year mainly for two reasons. First, that it is Ranveer's first film after his marriage to the beautiful Deepika Padukone. And second, that it is Sara Ali Khan's second release after her impressive debut in 'Kedarnath'. For the unversed, Sara is Saif Ali Khan's daughter from his first wife Amrita Singh. The actress left quite an impression in 'Kedarnath' and fans were eager to see her in 'Simmba'.