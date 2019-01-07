हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonchiriya

Sochiriya trailer: Get ready to watch a rustic rebel story!

The film features Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana. 

Sochiriya trailer: Get ready to watch a rustic rebel story!
New Delhi: After flooring the audience with his impeccable talent in 'Kedarnath', talented B-Towner Sushant Singh Rajput will next entice the viewers in 'Sonchiriya', a film by Abhishek Chaubey.

The makers will take you on a rebel journey of Chambal where dacoits are fighting it out and how! The trailer of the movie has been released and we must say that it brings out the desi flavour of the characters in it.

Watch it here:

The film features Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana. The storyline will take the viewers on a ride to Chambal as that's where the plot kicks off.

The film is set to hit the screens on February 8, 2019. This is the first time that Sushant will be seen playing a dacoit on-screen along with Bhumi Pednekar. The two have never been paired opposite each other.

So, are you excited to watch this crime thriller?

 

