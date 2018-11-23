हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tumbbad

Sohum Shah's Tumbbad witnesses marginal growth at Box Office

Upon its release on October 12, the film was critically acclaimed and was considered genre defining cinema.

File Poster

New Delhi: The historical fantasy drama 'Tumbbad' released last month and has managed to maintain a steady pace at the Box Office. Debutant director Rahil Anil Barve helmed the project which opened to mixed reviews. Anand Gandhi of National Award winning film Ship of Theseus fame has co-written the screenplay of this movie.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures.

He wrote, "#Tumbbad witnesses marginal growth in Week 6 [vis-à-vis Week 5]… Biz at a glance... Week 1: 5.85 cr. Week 2: 3.14 cr. Week 3:  1.90 cr. Week 4:  1.33 cr. Week 5:  48 lakhs. Week 6: 53 lakhs. Total: 13.23 cr. Running at 75 screens in Week 7. India biz."

'Tumbbad' has been produced by Sohum Shah and Aanand L Rai. The film presents the story of a Brahmin family and its three generations. Sohum Shah plays the lead role in the drama. The music is composed by Ajay-Atul and Jesper Kyd. The movie has managed to maintain a steady run at the Box Office.

In the meantime, the makers are planning a sequel to the film titled 'Tumbbad 2', starring same actor Sohum Shah, but with a different plot.

TumbbadTumbbad filmTumbbad BollywoodRahil Anil BarveSohum ShahAanand L Rai

