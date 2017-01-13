Sonakshi Sinha wraps 'Noor' shoot, calls it an 'experience'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha on Friday took to Twitter to announce that the shooting of her upcoming film 'Noor' has been completed. The 29-year-old diva also thanked the filmmakers for this wonderful experience.

Sona also revealed that she will be missing her 'Noor' character.

"And its a wrap!!!! Trying to put down something real emo but realizing sometimes its ok just to feel! Thank you for letting me be #NOOR @sunhilsippy and @abundantiaent! Its been one helluva ride!" the 'Akira' star posted on Instagram.

Sonakshi will be seen playing the titular role in Sunhil Sippy's 'Noor'. The movie is reportedly based on Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz's novel 'Karachi, You're Killing Me!'.

And its a WRAP! Thank u for letting me be #NOOR @sunhilsippy and @vikramix! Not just a film... it was an experience! Will miss being her pic.twitter.com/qodcxgK0FH — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) January 13, 2017

Also starring Purab Kohli, the flick is scheduled to release on April 21 this year.