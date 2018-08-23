Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's uncle Sanjay Kapoor to play her on-screen dad—Details inside

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's last outing 'Veere Di Wedding' proved to be a box office winner. The actress will next share screen space with her father, Anil Kapoor in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. The film also stars ace actor Rajkummar Rao and will have Sonam play the role of a Punjabi girl.

Now, as per the latest reports, Sonam will share screen space with yet another family member! Her uncle, Sanjay Kapoor will star with the actress in the upcoming film 'The Zoya Factor', reports TOI. As per the report, Sanjay will essay the role of Sonam's father.

TOI quotes Sanjay, “ I received a call from the producer when I was in New York. Later, director Abhishek Sharma called me up to give me a gist of the story and discuss my part. I was waiting for a good film to come my way and this just seems perfect."

The report further quotes the actor as saying, "Besides Mubarakan (which featured his brother Anil Kapoor and nephew Arjun Kapoor), I haven’t worked with my family in any film. So, it’s an exciting opportunity for me to act alongside Sonam. We have started the reading sessions and I can’t wait to commence the shoot. We are a close-knit khandaan and Sonam has grown up in front of my eyes. She is like my daughter, and there’s nothing better than working with your own family."

For the unversed, Sanjay Kapoor is Anil Kapoor's elder brother. Hence, he is Sonam Kapoor's uncle (Chachu).