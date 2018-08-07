हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor celebrates 8 years of 'Aisha'

'Aisha' is a 2010 drama film based on the life of a fashionista who plays cupid and helps people find love. 

Sonam Kapoor celebrates 8 years of &#039;Aisha&#039;

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor celebrated 8 years of her film, 'Aisha' with sister Rhea Kapoor. Reminiscing one of the `most memorable` characters played by her, the star shared a picture of herself on the sets of the film with Rhea and other crew members. 

In the candid photo, Sonam is all dressed up to shoot and is scrutinizing a shot along with her sister and other crew members. She wrote, "Eight years! Can you believe it? It feels like only yesterday that Aisha and I first met, one of my most memorable characters! Rhea, do you remember which scene we were intently staring at?#8YearsOfAisha @rheakapoor."

'Aisha' is a 2010 drama film based on the life of a fashionista who plays cupid and helps people find love. The flick also starred Abhay Deol, Ira Dubey, Lisa Haydon and Amrita Puri.

On the work front, Sonam is all set for her upcoming flick, `Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga`, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in pivotal roles.

 

