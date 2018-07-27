हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' gets a release date-See pic

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor's upcoming film 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' which also stars her father Anil Kapoor, has finally got a release date.

Sonam, who plays a Punjabi kudi Sweety Chaudhary, took to Twitter on Friday to share the release date of the film. She wrote, "#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga, releasing on February 1st, 2019. Don’t forget the date! @AnilKapoor @RajkummarRao @iam_juhi @foxstarhindi @VVCFilms #RajkumarHiraniFilms."

The film set in the backdrop of Punjab revolves around a love story filled with 'syaapa'.

Also starring Juhi Chawla in a pivotal role, the film is jointly produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios.

Going by the teaser, it is apparent that the film will highlight the bond between a father and his daughter. 

Sonam who has already shared screen space with method actor Rajkummar Rao in Dolly Ki Doli will be seen playing his ladylove in this film. The teaser looks interesting and promises entertainment of a different kind.

For the unversed, Sonam tied the nuptial knot with her London-based beau Anand Ahuja on May 8 this year. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is the second film slated to release post marriage. Her film Veere Di Wedding which hit theatres on June 1, 2018, proved to be a hit at the Box Office.

