Sonam Kapoor reveals 'Anaarkali of Arrah' Teaser!
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 18:39
New Delhi: Bollywood's talented actress Swara Bhaskar next outing 'Anaarkali of Arrah' is ready to hit the theatres. She will be seen playing the lead role in the movie opposite Sanjay Misra. The film is directed by Avinash Das.
Swara's best buddy Sonam Kapoor has loved the teaser and praised her for an amazing performance. Sonam recently took to Twitter and released the teaser of 'Anaarkali of Arrah'.
Seen this! Loved this! Presenting you the #AnaarkaliAaraahTeaser https://t.co/y1BLrrVedU @reallyswara you are magnificent in this.
— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) February 11, 2017
The film is set to hit the silver screen on March 27, 2017.
First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 17:07
