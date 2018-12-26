Sonam Kapoor shares new poster of 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor will share screen space with her dad Anil Kapoor in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. The film also stars Rujkummar Rao and is slated to release on February 1 next year.

The first look of the film was unveiled a day ago and now, another poster has been shared by the actress.

Check it out:

Also starring Juhi Chawla in a pivotal role, the film is jointly produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios.

Going by the posters, it is apparent that the film will highlight the bond between a father and his daughter.

The film set in the backdrop of Punjab revolves around a love story filled with 'syaapa'.

Sonam, who has already shared screen space with method actor Rajkummar Rao in Dolly Ki Doli, will be seen playing his ladylove in this film. The posters look interesting and promise entertainment of a different kind.

For the unversed, Sonam tied the nuptial knot with her London-based beau Anand Ahuja on May 8 this year. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will be her third film slated to release post marriage. Her film Veere Di Wedding which hit theatres on June 1, 2018, proved to be a hit at the Box Office.