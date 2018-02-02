Sonam Kapoor turns musician in Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man

New Delhi: The release of Pad Man is just around on the corner and the actors involved in the movie have been extensively promoting the film on social media and events.

The movie stars Akshay Kumar, along with Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.

In the film, Sonam Kapoor will be seen playing the role of a tabla player and a social activist. She shared a glimpse of her musical side.

The National-award winning star shared a picture on Instagram, where she can be seen playing table on the stage.

She captioned the image as, "Every film gives me an opportunity to learn something new #Padman @padmanthefilm @akshaykumar @radhikaofficial.

"The actress trained to play the instrument under the guidance of 28-year-old table player and percussionist Mukta Madan Raste.Helmed by R Balki, the movie is slated to release on February 9.