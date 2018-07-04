हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Sonchiriya

Sonchiriya first look poster: Sushant Singh Rajput is unrecognisable—See pic

'Sonchiriya' is reportedly set in the backdrop of Chambal. The film revolves around dacoits in the region during the 1970s.

Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranveer Shorey and Ashutosh Rana starrer 'Sonchiriya's first look poster has been revealed. The film is directed by Abhishek Chaubey and the shoot of the film wrapped up in April last year.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look poster on Twitter. He wrote, “Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranveer Shorey and Ashutosh Rana... First look poster of #Sonchiriya... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala... Directed by Abhishek Chaubey... 8 Feb 2019 release.”

Sushant Singh Rajput, who has played a variety of roles, will be essaying a dacoit in the film.We can see Sushant carrying the dacoit-like look beautifully. He sports unkempt hair, bushy moustache and beard.

Talking about the film during an event last year, Bhumi said, “There is a lot of nervousness, especially working with Abhishek Chaubey. He is such an amazing director, and even my co-actors are such brilliant people from the industry. It is time to up my game and I think this nervousness is good. It's a good nervous energy.”

'Sonchiriya' is slated to release on February 8, 2019.

Tags:
SonchiriyaSushant Singh RajputBhumi PednekarManoj BajpayeeRanveer Shorey

