Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Box Office collections prove fans love to watch rom-coms!

New Delhi: 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' is a winner at the Box Office and proves viewers are still fond of watching romcoms. This time it was bromance vs romance on the big screens and looks like people really liked it.

The film starring Sunny Singh, Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha has hit the right chord with the audiences. The film has managed to become the third most profitable ventures of 2018 so far.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures.

#SonuKeTituKiSweety continues to WIN HEARTS and RULE BO... SHINES BRIGHT on Tue too... Fri 6.42 cr, Sat 9.34 cr, Sun 10.81 cr, Mon 5.17 cr, Tue 4.93 cr. Total: ₹ 36.67 cr. India biz... #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 28, 2018

After 'Padmaavat' and 'PadMan', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' has emerged victorious at the Box Office. Filmmaker Luv Ranjan has previously worked with Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha in 'Pyaar Ka Punchanama' series.

Produced by T-Series and Luv Films, the film released on February 23, 2018. The filmmaker's previous two outings had an instant connect with the audience owing to its hilarious take on relationships in modern times.

Kartik and Nushrat's pairing remains the ultimate jodi for the filmmaker as they were a part of the series in both the previous films while Sunny was seen playing one of the friends in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 which hit the screens in 2015.

The music of this venture has been widely appreciated. It also features rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's famous comeback song 'Dil Chori' which is a rehashed version of Hans Raj Hans' 'Dil Chori Sada Ho Gaya'. Besides YoYo, Simar Kaur and Ishers have lent their vocals to the song.