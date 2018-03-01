Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety continues victorious run at Box Office, earns Rs 41 crore

New Delhi: 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in the lead continues to fare well at the Box Office.

The urban romantic comedy is not only performing well in the domestic market but also doing a good run at the overseas Box Office.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has so far grossed Rs 41 crore in India.

"Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety continues its Victorious Run at the ticket windows... Speeding towards Rs. 50 crore [should be surpassed in Weekend 2]," Taran Adarsh posted on Twitter.

#SonuKeTituKiSweety continues its VICTORIOUS RUN at the ticket windows... Speeding towards ₹ 50 cr [should be surpassed in Weekend 2]... Fri 6.42 cr, Sat 9.34 cr, Sun 10.81 cr, Mon 5.17 cr, Tue 4.93 cr, Wed 4.41 cr. Total: ₹ 41.08 cr. India biz... #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2018

On its opening day, the film had earned 6.42 crore, followed by 9.34 crore on Saturday, 10.81 crore on Sunday, 5.17 crore on Monday, 4.93 crore on Tuesday, 4.41 crore on Wednesday, with the grand total standing at Rs. 41.08 crore in India.

Looking at the Box Office figures, the film has turned out to be a success and has emerged as the third best opener of this year after 'Padmaavat' and 'PadMan'.

The collection number of the film is surprisingly great as it does not feature any A-rated star. In addition, the film did not even see a festival or a Holiday release.

'Padmaavat' starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has so far minted Rs 286 crore at the Box Office. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar-Radhika Apte-starrer 'PadMan' has pocketed 62 crore.