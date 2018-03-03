Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety continues great run at box office, crosses 50 crore mark

New Delhi: Kartik Aryan's 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' has turned out to be an impressive watch. After stunning the viewers with its collections on the first day, the film has crossed the 50 cr mark on the eighth day.

The film, which is directed by Luv Ranjan has managed to collect Rs 5.83 crore eighth-day thereby taking its total collections to Rs 51.77 crore.

Trade expert, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections, he wrote “#SonuKeTituKiSweety crosses ₹ 50 cr mark… Starts Week 2 with SUPER-STRONG numbers… Biz expected to grow *yet again* on Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 5.83 cr. Total: ₹ 51.77 cr. India biz…”

Here's the tweet:

#SonuKeTituKiSweety crosses ₹ 50 cr mark... Starts Week 2 with SUPER-STRONG numbers... Biz expected to grow *yet again* on Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 5.83 cr. Total: ₹ 51.77 cr. India biz... #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2018

Although 'Sonu Ke Tweety' has better chances of earning more in the coming week, one can not overlook the fact that Anushka's 'Pari' has also made its way to the theatres. The audience would want to see Anushka in a spooky avatar and hence 'Sonu...' will end up having a tough competition at the box office.

Produced by Krishan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series, 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' has performed extremely well in the International market as well.

The film also stars Alok Nath, Virendra Saxena and Ishita Raj Sharma in pivotal roles. 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' marks the fourth collaboration between director Luv Ranjan and actors Kartik Aryan and Nushrat Bharucha after Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.