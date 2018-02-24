Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety emerges the third best opener of 2018 —Check out Day 1 collections

New Delhi: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety hit the theatres on February 23, 2018, and has received a wonderful response at the box office. College goers thronged the theaters on the first day of the show and the movie has received a thumbs up from the audience as well as critics!

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the day one collection figures of the film and wrote- “#SonuKeTituKiSweety takes a WINNING START... Emerges the third best opener of 2018 [thus far], after #Padmaavat and #PadMan... Biz is expected zoom upwards on Sat and Sun... Fri ₹ 6.42 cr. India biz... #SKTKS”

He added, "Boxoffice can be most unpredictable, but that’s the beauty of this business... No A-list stars... Tongue-twister title... No film franchise... No festival/holiday release... Yet, BO is smiling on #SonuKeTituKiSweety... #RealityCheck... #WakeUpCall... #SKTKS"

The film is helmed by Luv Ranjan and stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Singh in lead roles.

Kartik and Nushrat's pairing remains the ultimate jodi for the filmmaker as they were a part of both 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' films.

Sunny, on the other hand, was seen playing one of the friends in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 which hit the screens in 2015.