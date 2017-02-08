Sonu Sood set to act in a biopic!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who shared screen space with martial arts star Jackie Chan in "Kung Fu Yoga", says he is set to act in and produce a biopic.

So what next after "Kung Fu Yoga" -- part of a three-film accord signed between India and China -- that is ruling the Chinese box office. "I am planning to work on a biopic," Sonu told IANS here. Asked about his association with it, he said: "I am acting in it and producing it."

He also said that the biopic will be based on a person from the social welfare sector.

"I feel that as an actor, it is pretty exciting to work on a biopic. It's a huge challenge. I remember... My first film was 'Shaheed-E-Azam' on Bhagat Singh and at that time I met his family, so all that homework you do for a biopic... is very exciting as an actor," Sonu said.

The 43-year-old, who was reported to star in a film based on late wrestler and actor Dara Singh, says he always wanted to do a biopic.

"I have shortlisted someone on whom I want to make a biopic...Hopefully, I would start something very soon," he added.