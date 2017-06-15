Sooraj Pancholi and Prabhudheva to collaborate for a film

New Delhi: Sooraj Pancholi made a grant entry into Bollywood with 'Hero' opposite Athiya Shetty.

The movie was produced by Salman Khan and he had been like a godfather to Sooraj right until the release of his film.

After 'Hero' the actor laid low and it seems like he was just waiting for the right kind of project.

Sooraj seems to have found an ideal script and will be seen collaborating with Prabhudheva.

He even took to Twitter to share the good news to all the fans.

Check out what he tweeted:

Yes it is official! Cant wait to work with you @PDdancing sir I have grown up watching you! Thank u for all the inspiration @TSeries pic.twitter.com/UKcW6Dpqyn — Sooraj Pancholi (@soorajpancholi9) June 15, 2017

Sooraj will also be seen in 'Circus' opposite Sonakshi Sinha.