Sooraj Pancholi's Satellite Shankar first look posters unveiled — Check out

New Delhi: The makers of Sooraj Pancholi's upcoming film 'Satellite Shankar' on Tuesday rolled out the first look of the much-awaited film. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde and features Suraj in the role of a soldier.

It is to be noted that instead of one poster, the makers will be unveiling three different posters of the film. Speaking to mediapersons, director Iran Kamal said that one poster won't be able to do justice to the film, hence they have decided to release three different posters of the film. All the posters will be different from one another and will be released within a gap of an hour.

Son of actors Aditya Pancholi and actress Zarina Wahab, Suraj shared a poster of the film, where a beige coloured bag covered with badges can be seen. "Here's a Glimpse of the beginning of an extraordinary journey! `Satellite Shankar` releasing July 5, 2019!" he captioned the image.

Sharing the second poster of the film, he wrote, "Life is a journey with one perfect end... Satellite on, tension gone!! Connecting you all with #SatelliteShankar from 5th July 2019!"

'Satellite Shankar' has been shot across ten different states and is Sooraj's second film after 'Hero'. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Megha Akash and will have her paired with Sooraj.

It is slated to hit the screens on July 5, 2019.

Sooraj has also wrapped up shooting of 'Time to Dance', helmed by Stanley D'Costa. The film also stars Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif as the female lead. Remo D'Souza has written the script of the project.