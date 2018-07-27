हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Soorma

Soorma Box Office collections: Diljit Dosanjh as Sandeep Singh strikes an impressive note

'Soorma' is a biopic on the life of renowned Hockey player our country has produced Sandeep Singh. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The recent sports biopic 'Soorma' starring Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role of renowned Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh has hit the right note amongst the fans. Based on the real-life of how this hockey star braved all odds to get back to the game strikes a memorable impression on viewers' mind.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Box Office collections of 'Soorma'. He wrote: #Soorma fared well in Weekend 2 [witnessed growth on second Sat and Sun]… Was steady on weekdays... [Week 2] Fri 85 lakhs, Sat 1.65 cr, Sun 2.10 cr, Mon 67 lakhs, Tue 63 lakhs, Wed 60 lakhs, Thu 55 lakhs. Total: ₹ 28.26 cr. India biz.

'Soorma' is a biopic on the life of renowned Hockey player our country has produced Sandeep Singh. The film is directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Sony Pictures. Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles in the film.

The film is set to hit the screens on July 13, 2018. It presents the story of international hockey player Sandeep Singh, who was paralyzed and used a wheelchair for two years after an accidental gunshot injured him in 2006.

“The Greatest Comeback Story of the Hockey Legend Sandeep Singh” is the tagline of the film which rightfully taps the spirit of the sports star. He braved all odds and once again returned to the field winning laurels for the country.

Sandeep Singh made a comeback to international hockey in 2008. India won the 2009 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup under his captaincy and went on to qualify for the 2012 Olympics.

 

