हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Soorma

Soorma Box Office collections: Diljit Dosanjh's gripping act impresses fans

“The Greatest Comeback Story of the Hockey Legend Sandeep Singh” is the tagline of the film.

Soorma Box Office collections: Diljit Dosanjh&#039;s gripping act impresses fans
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Biopics have been the flavour of the season in Bollywood. After Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju' which was based on the controversial life of superstar Sanjay Dutt, a biopic on real-life Hockey star Sandeep Singh 'Soorma' won many hearts. The film has Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role of Sandeep Singh. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Box Office collections of 'Soorma'. He wrote: "#Soorma biz is not in sync with its merits... Was steady [on the lower side] on weekdays... Will have to stay strong in Weekend 2... Fri 3.20 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 5.60 cr, Mon 2 cr, Tue 1.94 cr, Wed 1.77 cr, Thu 1.65 cr. Total: ₹ 21.21 cr. India biz."

'Soorma' is a biopic on the life of renowned Hockey player our country has produced Sandeep Singh. The film is directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Sony Pictures. Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles in the film.

The film is set to hit the screens on July 13, 2018. It presents the story of international hockey player Sandeep Singh, who was paralyzed and used a wheelchair for two years after an accidental gunshot injured him in 2006.

“The Greatest Comeback Story of the Hockey Legend Sandeep Singh” is the tagline of the film which rightfully taps the spirit of the sports star. He braved all odds and once again returned to the field winning laurels for the country.

Sandeep Singh made a comeback to international hockey in 2008. India won the 2009 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup under his captaincy and went on to qualify for the 2012 Olympics.

Tags:
Soormasoorma box office collectionsSoorma collectionsSandeep SinghDiljit Dosanjhhockey playerHockey IndiaIndian HockeyBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close