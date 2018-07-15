हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Soorma

Soorma collections: Diljit Dosanjh starrer picks up pace at Box Office

The film is directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Sony Pictures.

New Delhi: Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Soorma' has hit the theatres on July 13, 2018. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and has garnered positive reviews. Diljit left no stone unturned in the promotion of the film. The actor even visited Sandeep Singh, on whom the film has been made. Diljit's performance has been lauded by his fans, critics as well as other celebrities. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter and the film has picked up pace at the box office.

He wrote,"#Soorma saw an UPWARD TREND on Day 2... Growth on Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 57.81%... Positive word of mouth is reflecting in the BO numbers... Sun biz expected to grow further... Fri 3.20 cr, Sat 5.05 cr. Total: ₹ 8.25 cr. India biz." 

The film is directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Sony Pictures. The biopic also features Chitrangada Singh and Angad Bedi.

The movie presents the story of Sandeep Singh, who was paralyzed and used a wheelchair for two years after an accidental gunshot injured him in 2006.

Sandeep made a comeback to international hockey in 2008. India won the 2009 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup under his captaincy and went on to qualify for the 2012 Olympics.

