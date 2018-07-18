हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Soorma

Soorma collections: Diljit Dosanjh-Taapse Pannu starrer remains steady at box office

Soorma' presents the story of Sandeep Singh, who was paralyzed and used a wheelchair for two years after an accidental gunshot injured him in 2006.

Soorma collections: Diljit Dosanjh-Taapse Pannu starrer remains steady at box office
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Popular singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh's latest outing, 'Soorma' has left the audience as well as the critics impressed. The movie hit the screens on July 13 and has made over 17 Crores till now. Diljit's performance has been widely appreciated in the film.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter. He wrote, “#Soorma is ROCK-STEADY... Fri 3.20 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 5.60 cr, Mon 2 cr, Tue 1.94 cr. Total: ₹ 17.79 cr. India biz.”

The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu opposite Diljit and is directed by Shaad Ali. Sony Pictures has produced the film.

'Soorma' presents the story of Sandeep Singh, who was paralyzed and used a wheelchair for two years after an accidental gunshot injured him in 2006.

Sandeep made a comeback to international hockey in 2008. India won the 2009 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup under his captaincy and went on to qualify for the 2012 Olympics.

The biopic also features Chitrangada Singh and Angad Bedi.

'Soorma' earned over Rs 3 Crores on its opening day. The film picked up pace at the box office over the weekend and numbers are still going strong.

Looks like the makers, as well as the much-talented actors of the film, have a reason to smile!

Tags:
SoormaDiljit DosanjhTaapsee Pannu

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close