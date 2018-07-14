हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Soorma

Soorma Day one collections: Diljit Dosanjh-Taapsee Pannu starrer mints over Rs 3 Crore

The biopic also features Chitrangada Singh and Angad Bedi.

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Soorma' hit the theatres on July 13, 2018. The film has been well received by the critics as well as the audience and has garnered positive reviews. Diljit's performance has been lauded by his fans, critics as well as other celebrities. The day one collections of the film are out and it has minted over Rs 3 Crores!

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter.

He wrote, “After a slow start in morning shows [North India opening was good due to Diljit Dosanjh’s stardom], #Soorma gathered momentum from evening onwards... Is looking at substantial growth on Sat and Sun thanks to strong word of mouth... Fri ₹ 3.25 cr. India biz.”

The film is directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Sony Pictures. The biopic also features Chitrangada Singh and Angad Bedi.

The movie presents the story of Sandeep Singh, who was paralyzed and used a wheelchair for two years after an accidental gunshot injured him in 2006.

Sandeep made a comeback to international hockey in 2008. India won the 2009 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup under his captaincy and went on to qualify for the 2012 Olympics.

