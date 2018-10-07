Spanish actress Lorena Franco shoots in Delhi for 'Paharganj'

New Delhi: She is not here as a tourist to just visit the Taj Mahal, Lorena Franco is a well-known Spanish actress and author who recently created a buzz in the Bollywood industry mainly because of her debut film titled- 'Paharganj', based on the real place in Delhi, a hot spot for foreign tourists and an 'adda' (favourite regular place) for bizarre businesses.

"'Paharganj' is an unconventional movie and it was indeed tough to even shoot, especially for Lorena, as she was here for the first time and went straight into the bylanes of this uncanny location called 'Paharganj'", says film director Rakesh Ranjan Kumar. Like a chameleon, Paharganj is one such place that changes many colours, when you visit it at night it looks like Las Vegas and is also labeled by foreigners – A little Amsterdam of India.

Lorena, who essays the lead role in the film, stayed at the Paharganj area in Delhi while she was shooting. "Due to the complexities and demand of her role, Lorena stayed with the crew at Paharganj, to witness the life there and understand the mood of the film", Ranjan added.

Lorena is a versatile actress, she is known for her work in several short - films and TV series in Spain. Her films were critically proclaimed in her native land. As an author, her books are amongst the best seller in Spain and other parts of the world.

Talking about the film, 'Paharganj' is made under the banner of SMA Electronic News Network or SENN and is set to hit the silver screen in the month of November. "We are really looking forward to how people are going to respond to this film. 'Paharganj' will surely leave the audience astonished and stunned", says producer Prakash Bhagat.