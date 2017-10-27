Sridevi upset with Karan Johar over daughter Janhvi's delayed debut?

New Delhi: Veteran actress Sridevi and filmmaker Karan Johar share a great rapport. And this probably was the reason why speculations were rife that Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi will be making her debut in KJo's film.

Earlier, reports even suggested that Karan will be launching Janhvi in Marathi superhit film Sairat's Hindi remake. However, the official announcement has not been made as yet.

According to DNA, this delay has reportedly made the veteran actress upset. The report quotes the source as saying that Sridevi feels that the film should have been announced by now.

Recently, KJO announced the first part of the trilogy—Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. It will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The film was earlier titled Dragon reportedly. Ranbir and Alia will be seen together on-screen for the first time.

Both the daughters of Sridevi—Janhvi and Khushi are often spotted at parties and look absolutely gorgeous. The elder one is papped every other day coming out either from her dance classes or gym sessions.

Janhvi is one star kid whose Bollywood debut is being closely watched upon and the fans will surely want to know who is being paired opposite her. Interestingly, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter—Sara Ali Khan is yet another star kid whose debut is much-awaited.

Sara will be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film will hit the screens next year. So, whose debut film are you eagerly waiting for—Jahnvi or Sara?