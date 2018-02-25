Sridevi's film 'Himmatwala' completes 35 years on this unfortunate day

New Delhi: Today is indeed a black day for Indian cinema, as we have lost one of our living legends, Sridevi at the age of 54. Her death was something that nobody could imagine even in their weirdest dreams. The actress passed away in Dubai, where she was attending Mohit Marwah's wedding. As ironical as it might seem, her blockbuster film 'Himmatwala'opposite Jeetendra also completes 35 years today.

Released on February 25, 1983, 'Himmatwala' went on to become a superhit film and also showcased Sridevi's versatility as an actress. Directed by K. Raghavendra, the film featured her opposite Jeetendra. Her pairing with him was hugely lauded by the critics and audience alike.

Although Sridevi made her debut in 'Sola Sawan' in 1978, it was 'Himmatwala' that made her the superstar that she was. Post Himmatwala, there was no end to her success and she gave many memorable films like 'Chandni', 'Tohfa', Mr India and Sadma.

Sridevi took a break from films for 15 years and then made a comeback with Gauri Shinde's 'Énglish Vinglish', which received huge critical and commercial success. After Énglish Vinglish, she was seen in 'Mom', which become a hit film in 2017. Her last appearance would be in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero', which is slated to release later in 2018.

'Himmatwala' was remade in 2013 by Sajid Khan in which Jeetendra's role was played by Ajay Devgn and Tammanah Bhatia essayed Sridevi's role.