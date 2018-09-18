हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
stree

Stree Box Office collections: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's horror drama stays strong

The film has received a warm reception and viewers have given it a big thumbs up.

Stree Box Office collections: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor&#039;s horror drama stays strong

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented find Rajkummar Rao and girl-next-door Shraddha Kapoor's on-screen pairing in 'Stree' has been appreciated much by the audiences. The film has received a warm reception and viewers have given it a big thumbs up.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote:"#Stree shows a solid hold on third Mon... [Week 3] Fri 2.14 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 4.75 cr, Mon 1.87 cr. Total: ₹ 108.05 cr. India biz."

'Stree' is apparently based on the urban Indian legend of Nale Ba which is about a witch who knocks on people's doors at night.

The horror comedy has been directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. under the banner of Maddock Films in association with D2RFilms.

'Stree' features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles while Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee play pivotal parts in the film.

Both Rajkummar and Shraddha have a packed calendar with films lined-up for release.  

Tags:
streeStree box office collectionsstree collectionsRajkummar RaoShraddha KapoorBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close