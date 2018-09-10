हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
stree

Stree Box Office collections: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer creates a storm

The horror comedy has been directed by Amar Kaushik.

Stree Box Office collections: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer creates a storm

New Delhi: Bollywood just witnessed a new genre—horror comedy making waves at the Box Office. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Stree' has emerged as a sure shot winner at the ticket counters with viewers showering their love to the movie.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote: “There’s no stopping this one... #Stree continues its DREAM RUN... Overpowers all new *Hindi* releases by a huge margin... En route to ₹ 100 cr Club... [Week 2] Fri 4.39 cr, Sat 7.63 cr, Sun 9.88 cr. Total: ₹ 82.29 cr. India biz.”

The horror comedy has been directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. under the banner of Maddock Films in association with D2RFilms. 'Stree' features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles while Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee play pivotal parts in the film.

'Stree' is apparently based on the urban Indian legend of Nale Ba which is about a witch who knocks on people's doors at night. 

