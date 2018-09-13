हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Stree Box Office collections: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer inching closer to Rs 100 cr

'Stree' is apparently based on the urban Indian legend of Nale Ba.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The horror comedy 'Stree' has clicked with the audiences and has turned out to be a crowd puller. The movie has ticked all the right boxes and is now inching closer to Rs 100 crore. 'Stree' has emerged as a sure shot winner at the ticket counters with viewers showering their love to the movie.

The horror comedy has been directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. under the banner of Maddock Films in association with D2RFilms.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote:

'Stree' is apparently based on the urban Indian legend of Nale Ba which is about a witch who knocks on people's doors at night. The movie features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles while Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee play pivotal parts in the film.

Have you seen 'Stree' as yet?

