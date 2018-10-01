हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Stree Box Office report: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is a blockbuster

Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree has turned out to be a massive hit. The horror-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik has minted over Rs 120 crores in the last five weeks.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest Box Office report.

He tweeted: "#Stree showed a SOLID UPTURN on fifth Sat and Sun, despite limited screens/shows + #SuiDhaaga making a dent in its biz... [Week 5] Fri 52 lakhs, Sat 88 lakhs, Sun 1.51 cr. Total: ₹ 125.57 cr. India biz." 

The Box Office performance of Stree proves that the audience appreciates good content.

Stree, which has an unusual storyline, has fine actors on board. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, Flora Saini, Vijay Raaz, Aakash Dabhade and Atul Shrivastava. The film also has special songs featuring Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon.

Stree clashed with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se at the Box Office. Interestingly, Stree garnered more eyeballs and attracted more moviegoers. 

Rajkummar is making all the right choices and his performances are commendable. Stree's Box Office success will also boost Shraddha's career graph because it has been a while she has had a successful film to her credit. Her previous releases -'Haseena Parkar', 'Half Girlfriend' and 'Ok Jaanu' - could not make a mark. Stree has added a new leaf to Shraddha's hat.

Here's wishing team Stree hearty congratulations.

