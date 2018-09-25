Stree Box office report: Rajukummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer continues glorious run

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree is unstoppable at the Box Office. 'Stree' has emerged as a sure shot winner at the ticket counters with viewers showering their love to the movie.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "#Stree [Week 4] Fri 1.51 cr, Sat 2.05 cr, Sun 2.86 cr, Mon 97 lakhs. Total: ₹ 120.06 cr. India biz."

The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles.

According to Maddock Films, the makers, "Stree is a first of its kind horror comedy, inspired from a true phenomenon. The film is set in a town called Chanderi, where men have started disappearing mysteriously. Is 'Stree' taking them away? Who is she and what does she want?"

Stree clashed with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se at the Box Office. Interestingly, Stree garnered more eyeballs and attracted more moviegoers.

Shraddha has not had a good time at the Box Office in the recent past. Her previous releases -'Haseena Parkar', 'Half Girlfriend' and 'Ok Jaanu' - could not make a mark. However, she has two big films lined up for release - 'Saaho' starring 'Baahubali' Prabhas and 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' with Shahid Kapoor, with whom she has worked in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Haider'. Stree has given her career the much-needed boost and turned out to be one of her most successful films.

Rajkummar, on the other hand, has critically successful films to his credit. And since his debut with 'Rann' in 2010 and 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha', he has created a niche for himself in the industry. Stree has struck gold at the Box Office for Rajkummar.